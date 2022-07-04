Japan: Chinese and Russian ships near the Senkaku Islands – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – TOKYO, July 4 – A Chinese and Russian warship is seen today, outside Japanese territorial waters, around the Senkaku Islands, in the East China Sea. This was stated by the Tokyo government, explaining that a Chinese frigate sailed in the so-called contiguous area of ​​uninhabited islands, administered by Japan and claimed by Beijing, for about six minutes in the early hours of Monday morning, and then. A ministry official said a Russian frigate appeared to have been in the area for just over an hour – officially to avoid a hurricane.



At a press conference, Deputy Prime Minister Seiji Kihara said the government had lodged a protest in Beijing.



This is the first time since June 2016 that Chinese and Russian warships have been spotted entering the contiguous zone simultaneously. Under international law, ships of a country, including warships, have the right to sail through the waters adjacent to a coastal state unless it threatens the security of that state.



Over the years, Japan has lodged protests with China over the repeated “infiltration” of Chinese coast guard ships around the Senkaku Islands, and Tokyo views with great concern the recent strengthening of political and military ties between Moscow and Beijing. Tensions over the group of five uninhabited islands, called Diaoyu in China – which is 1,900 kilometers from Japan and less than a third from Shanghai, have been going on for years, and the debate over its sovereignty has been going on for centuries. (Dealing).

