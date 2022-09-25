The exact date, consequences and if we move towards the abolition of «3B Meteo

25 September 2022

12:15 pm

Standard time: Scorpions are returned for one hour at night between Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October

Sun time, back at the end of October – on the night between Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October, the solar time comes back into effect: in particular at 3 a.m. on Sunday 30, clockwise one; So you will sleep another hour. In the evening it will still be dark early and in the morning the light will come early, but in any case the total hours of light will inevitably decrease until the day of the winter solstice, after which the days will begin to lengthen again and the astronomical winter will begin. Daylight saving time will come into effect on Sunday, March 26, 2023, again at 3:00 AM.

Archaeology: The most obvious is that you will be able to sleep an extra hour, although this may not always be true; Several studies have shown that some people can always wake up at the same time. Other effects:

Some may complain of diseases such as insomnia, interrupted sleep and difficulty falling asleep.

At first, the time change will have repercussions on concentration due to increased drowsiness

Some people may have difficulty adjusting to the new pace. Thus, the tension will increase.

Our body’s demand for food will not coincide with the actual meal time

But the inconvenience is short-lived and mild. The advice is to adapt quickly to the alternation between light and dark, and perhaps anticipate meal time and bedtime slightly.

Towards cancel the exchange now? – Many EU member states, especially those in Northern Europe, oppose DST, as their days are already very long during the summer season (light until late evening), and change now reinforces this effect with negative consequences for sleep/cycle wake up. So, since 2018, we’ve been still debating whether to scrap it across the EU or leave the decision on how to manage it for individual states (which seems to be the path to follow). Daylight saving time was introduced for energy saving reasons: it is estimated that in Italy, in seven months of summer, a total of 400 million kWh was saved, which is equivalent to the average annual electricity consumption of about 150 thousand households. In the context of expensive energy, the premise of maintaining solar time all year round is contemplated on the contraryso you can save something during the late evening hours during the winter months, too.

