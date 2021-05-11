The dysdrometer detects rain

The The peak of the downpours was recorded on Monday evening, May 10, with a drop of 17,908 points at 20.19 While today, At 12.31 there were 10252.

Between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, the rainfall changed in both quantitative and qualitative terms: while Evening drops have a diameter of 0.88 mm e At a speed of 3.80 meters per second, Today It was larger, 2.55mm, and fell at 7 meters per second.

The data is that which is indicated byDysdrometer“, The The new weather instrument of the Bryalpine Geophysical Center, Allowing precipitation to be classified.

The cutting-edge machine implements previously commissioned center instruments with 25 conventional rain gauges, located in different parts of the Varese region, and measurements of rain volumes with the number of drops that have entered a calibrated funnel. However, this system does not distinguish between types of precipitation: drizzle, rain, snow or hail.

For more detailed information about the type of precipitation, the geophysical center decided to equip itself with more advanced tools, called disdrometri, able to Measure the size and rate of falling individual drops, snowflakes or hail.

The long-term goal is to study the characteristics of Varese’s precipitation in different seasons and assess how it will change in the future due to climate change.

The dysdrometer, which gets its name from the contraction of the English words “distribution” and “drops,” It measures all the particles that pass through the laser beam. Drops and snow temporarily cut across the light beam. The extent and duration of the attenuation can be traced back to The size and speed of the fall, Hence the classification of the type of precipitation, as hail falls faster than rain and rain falls faster than snow.

Dysdrometer, Installed in the weather station in Villa Baragiola, It is a much more expensive instrument than a single rain gauge and is only installed by most weather centers

armed. The statistical information it provides on precipitation is complete and detailed, and is useful for studying climate change, both for soil erosion caused by rain, or for certification of extreme events, for example to measure the size of hail.

it is known that Global warming expects torrential rains in the future But to verify these projections, accurate measurements of the current precipitation are needed, which can be compared with those of the next decade. The new dysdrometer will be a reliable witness of climate change, even in Varese.

Dysdrometer information is posted in real time on the Centro Geofisico Prealpino website at:

https://www.astrogeo.va.it/statistiche/disdrometro.php




