ASI | Italian Space Agency

The central section of the Chinese jugLong march“, On May 9, it presumably (in the absence of direct evidence) sank along the Indian Ocean between the southern coasts of Saudi Arabia and the western coasts of Australia, shortly after flying over Calabria in its last orbit before returning to the atmosphere. Monitor the final stages of the event as well Civil Protection Department With the operational contribution of the center ISOC (Italian SST Operations Center) Defense, Responsible for updating the fall forecast based on observations of European sensors – forecasts that turn out to be in line with what happened.

This was possible thanks to the contribution MFDR radar is operated by the Ministry of Defense at its Salto di Quirra base in SardiniaThat captured its echoes INAF Radio Telescopes (National Institute of Astrophysics): Northern Cross, near Bologna, and Sardinia Radio Telescope (SRT), near Cagliari. At this point, the Polytechnico di Milano, In determining the object’s orbit and the observations made with The Speed ​​Telescope from the ASI Space Geodesy Center in Matera.

It is the first time that an event of this magnitude has exceeded the national scale, returning to the operational services that the European Commission has entrusted to Italy through European Union EUSST, Within which the ASI is a “national entity” in coordination with the defense and INAF.

The association also participated in the campaign to return, the Long March, which it organized IADC (Interagency Coordination Committee on Space Debris) which includes the main global space agencies and where the national scientific community is represented, thanks to observations made by telescopes. From the University of La Sapienza and the contribution of INAF and Politecnico di Milano.

All activities related to the Long March return were prepared, followed up, and coordinated by the Space Objects Control Office (SSA / SST).

Reconstruction of the final stages of the Long March path with different estimates of point of fall indicated

European Sensor Network coordinated by ISOC