The dream journey ends in tragedy. Elena was killed by a truck in Albania

“Let’s take a trip for your birthday together, three weeks away from everything,” her husband told her. Gennaro Mancuso. like Elena Radelli She left with him on their motorcycles, the ones that made them fall in love and even brought them to the altar, exactly on September 17, 2020, in perfect biker style. And with them, in the adventure towards Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, with the dream of going to Greece and Puglia, also the little twin dog. The journey was recounted kilometer by kilometer on the Facebook page, “Scoppiati in Moto,” where there are now only tears and obituaries.

In fact, Elena is no longer here. She was hit by a truck on the afternoon of September 19, Monday, as she was leaving the camp bar where she and her husband had stopped, on the border with Albania, in the village of Lin, in Pogradec. Elena was only 31 years old, having turned one the day before she died. The body is scheduled to be transported to Italy on Saturday, awaiting the date of the funeral, which will be celebrated in Fiorenzola.

The young worker lived for many years in Piacenza, but went to live with her husband in Trezzo Solada, in the Milan area, where she worked with him at STMicroelectronics.

The 31-year-old woman, who was seriously injured, was taken by air ambulance to a trauma hospital in Tirana, but she died shortly afterwards. Korça Police arrested a Benz truck driver: a 33-year-old man from Lušjna.

Elisa Malacalza’s article on freedom