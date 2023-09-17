The discovery of a new variable star about 10 thousand light-years from Earth!

The variable star, probably of the RR Lyrae type, was discovered by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi thanks to a telescope installed in Manciano (Grosseto), under dark skies in Italy.

On September 13, 2023, astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, founder and scientific director of the… Virtual telescope projectDiscover a new variable star in the field of the famous galaxy Messier 33, in the constellation Triangle. Through careful analysis of some images of the known galaxy Acquired on September 11 by the 250 mm aperture astronomy portion of the project, Massey identified several variables. Close examination has allowed us to reach a conclusion That one of them was brand new. The telescope used was installed at Manciano, in Grosseto Maremma, under dark skies on the Italian peninsula. Thanks to the available data, it seems likely that the new variable is of the RR-Lyrae type and that it is located approximately 10 thousand light-years from Earth, in the halo of the Milky Way. Below is a short video where the brightness differences are clear:

https://www.passioneastronomia.it/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Registrazione-schermo-2023-09-17-alle-06.46.13.mov Credit: Virtual Telescope Project

As for the mouse “1”, It has been confirmed as a new discovery : The colors, as well as the GAIA distance of a few kiloparsecs, indicate that it could be an RR Lyrae star in the Milky Way’s halo;

: The colors, as well as the GAIA distance of a few kiloparsecs, indicate that it could be an RR Lyrae star in the Milky Way’s halo; As for mouse “2”, careful examination of the photos cannot rule out that it is an antique piece. Further follow-up will be needed to find out whether it is real or not;

Regarding variable “3”, the variation was already observed in 2006.

The tool is from Manciano Used to discover the star. Credit: Virtual Telescope Project

Starry sky in Italy

The Italian peninsula’s purest, most starry night sky, the last remaining, is in danger of disappearing forever.. I am referring to Grosseto Maremma, specifically to the municipality of Manciano (Grosseto, specifically) where we find today, due to the rural characteristics of the territory, The almost complete absence of light pollution (And where this new variable star was just discovered.) Here you will find more information about this whole issue. If you would like to join the cause, we invite you to sign the following petition, after obtaining sufficient information:

https://www.change.org/p/salviamo-il-cielo-pi%C3%B9-stellato-d-italia-l-unico-rimasto-dall-pollution-luminoso

Thank you! (Cover Photo Daniel Gaspari)