Let’s take a great stroll these late spring days. Temperatures are not very high, as the sun alternates with clouds. The temperature is around 20 degrees, perhaps with a breeze that seems to refresh us. A perfect condition to enjoy the day. However, in the evening comes a terrible and unexpected headache. Destroy today and his hand to the tablet or anti-inflammatory can. We just introduced our readers to the unknown, or nearly, cause of the headache. At least according to a recent Canadian study. Here are some unknown and deadly factors that cause terrible headaches and have nothing to do with daily stress or exhaustion. One is the wind, but the others? Let’s see them with our experts.

Perhaps if we had been told earlier that strong smells could cause us headaches, we wouldn’t have believed it. Except chemicals, paints and solvents. It is true that very sensitive odors can suffer from particularly strong odors. It might cause a little nausea and discomfort. Alternatively, according to a recent Canadian study, the wind and the many odors it carries can cause an annoying and unexpected headache. Above all, scientists urge us to be very careful of hot winds, which can leave us feeling suddenly upset.

Here are some unknown but deadly factors that cause terrible headaches and are not related to daily stress or fatigue, but are also attributed to: overweight. For this, we must always try to maintain a somewhat regulated weight. What is the relationship between excess weight and migraine? The link is excess fat. This secretes some inflammatory substances that are harmful to our body. Substances that may also affect the head. In this sense, it is very important to lose excess weight, but always by following the dictates of your specialist. However, Canadian scientists have shown that many patients who have lost weight no longer complain of headaches.

