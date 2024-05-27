May 27, 2024

Taylor Swift equals Madonna’s UK number one

May 27, 2024

Editorial team Saturday 27 April 2024 at 12.34 pm

LondonTaylor Swift She is definitely the pop star of this era. Record after record between recordings, concerts and social media. And her last great achievement, as reported by The Guardian, brought her very close to the icon Madonna. Taylor became the artist with the most albums in the UK, just like Lady Ciccone. Not only that, it’s also dominating this week’s singles chart, with three songs in the top five including the No. 1 hit, “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone. It is his fourth No. 1 single and his third chart-topping duet.

Taylor Swift, what a record

With 207,000 chart sales (as a result of streaming plays and purchases), The Tormented Poets Division outperformed the rest of the top ten and achieved its biggest opening week sales in the UK in seven years since Ed Sheeran in 2017. No artist has made 12 records as quickly as Swift. It did so in 11 years and six months, much faster than the Beatles, who had to wait until the 1977 Beatles’ Hollywood Bowl concert for a 12th-place finish. And in Italy? It immediately occupies the top of the best-selling albums chart With the “Tortured Poets Section”.

