Milan, Pioli could rest both full-backs. Doubts about form, and it is not a given that Giroud will remain out of the field first page

The lineup available for Stefano Pegs They are certainly better equipped to handle multiple commitments Milan Compared to last season, and now with the start of the first real round of the 2023-2024 season, the Romania coach is called upon to make the right choices. Arrives at San Siro Veronawho saved himself last year in the last moments by winning the playoff match against Spezia, which will represent an important pressure test for the Devil after the five goals he conceded in the derby and the disappointing 0-0 result on the first day of the Champions League against Newcastle.

Grandma – before Sportello (Minyan outside the stadium) Here I go again Tomori Who returns from the disqualification received in Roma before the break; With him As a neighborbut Thiao He may not go to the bench, but be switched to the right instead of Calabria. This way, given that Florenzi He should replace Theo Hernandez, Both full-backs will be rested friends. Just as Reid could also take a break Krunichundermined by Boobyga Which through play will make him climb Reenders In the control room. First as a start to Musa Access, Pulisic And Liao On either side of the centre-forward to choose between Okaforahead of Jovic, and Jiro He is a candidate for suspension, but a final decision has not yet been made regarding the attacking problems that always arise in the Frenchman’s absence.



3-4-3? – At the moment there are no confirmations of the hypothesis 3-4-3, Which may seem like a natural consequence of excluding Krunic or, in any case, the midfielder: Florenzi and Musa from the outside (The American is very flexible), and Reynders and Bobega are in the middle. Thiaw with Kier and Tomori behind. This is a position that Milan could also adopt during the match.