Tell me how old you are and I’ll tell you what to eat: food suitable for every age that will guarantee you the perfect figure

The right food does not exist, it all depends on the age of each of us: here is how children, young people, adults and the elderly eat.

Depending on the number of candles placed on our birthday cake, we should choose what to put on the plate. Juicing food is the key to well-being. Let’s find out why.

Let’s see how a diet that varies depending on age works and how to exploit the nutrients in food to stay fit and healthy.

Suitable food for every age, and the nutritional approach varies according to the period of life

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of different diets that promise to lose weight, increase lean mass, eliminate digestive problems, eat like our ancestors, stay young for a long time, gain a few kilograms, and avoid foods of animal origin. Eat only fish, only vegetables, or even just fruit. In short, there is something for all needs, all tastes, and all ethical approaches. Some types of nutrition are incorrect or even dangerous, Others are complete and balanced, but apparently The best choice for our health It is deciding what to put on the plate and what to include in our daily menu based on the number of candles placed on our birthday cake.

There is no absolute correct diet, it all depends on the age of each of us. But it really could be some kind of Correct nutrition only for certain age groups? Apparently yes: Here’s how to eat for kids, teens, adults, and seniors.

Children and young people should eat everything for themselves Eat essential nutrients every day to promote growth and development Bones, muscles, nervous system and the entire body. To avoid deficiencies in essential nutrients, they should not follow slimming diets unless they are severely overweight, nor choose a radical dietary approach that completely eliminates certain categories of food. In particular, especially if they exercise, they should consume the right amount of carbohydrates and proteins every day.

In adulthood, it is said that energy expenditure is related to performing vital functions and carrying out daily activities salary It decreases and then continues to decrease with age. This means you have to Eat fewer carbs, less sugar, and less fat. At the same time, we must promote the health of the bones and muscular system that bear the burden of aging, by introducing Proteins and good fatty acids, such as omega-3 And never neglect to eat foods rich in them soccer.