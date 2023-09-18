Stopped trains and made several calls to the fire brigade

There were more than forty aftershocks of the magnitude 4.9 earthquake that struck Romagna in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday. The epicenter was 6 kilometers southwest of Tredozio and measured 3.0 on the Richter scale. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Rome recorded the telluric movement at 6.56 am. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers.

Earthquake hits Ravenna area: some schools are closed

Overall, 12 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.0 between Tredozio and Marradi were reported up to 7 am, the rest were instrumental and not felt by the public. Firefighters are checking schools and public buildings. Many calls to the operating room from terrified citizens. Damage details are being investigated. It has been decided to close some schools.

At 8:00, traffic returned to normal on the Florence – Bologna high-speed line, while Borgo San Lorenzo was suspended between Florence and Florence. Regulate rail traffic on the Adriatic route.

