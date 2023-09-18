September 18, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Stopped trains and made several calls to the fire brigade

Stopped trains and made several calls to the fire brigade

Noah French September 18, 2023 1 min read

There were more than forty aftershocks of the magnitude 4.9 earthquake that struck Romagna in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday. The epicenter was 6 kilometers southwest of Tredozio and measured 3.0 on the Richter scale. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Rome recorded the telluric movement at 6.56 am. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers.

Earthquake hits Ravenna area: some schools are closed

Overall, 12 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.0 between Tredozio and Marradi were reported up to 7 am, the rest were instrumental and not felt by the public. Firefighters are checking schools and public buildings. Many calls to the operating room from terrified citizens. Damage details are being investigated. It has been decided to close some schools.

At 8:00, traffic returned to normal on the Florence – Bologna high-speed line, while Borgo San Lorenzo was suspended between Florence and Florence. Regulate rail traffic on the Adriatic route.

What to do and what not to do in case of an earthquake? Indications for risk management

See also  announced the attack on the Twin Towers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

America is an unpredictable challenge

September 18, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

US welcomes Italy to venture into critical raw materials

September 17, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Rome municipality without staff, 9 thousand people missing: “Thus the city is collapsing”

September 17, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Stopped trains and made several calls to the fire brigade

September 18, 2023 Noah French
6 min read

Horoscope for the end of September, here are the signs that you will have the opportunity to change your life

September 18, 2023 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Community hospitals in the Salerno region with Pnrr money: there is a barrage of offers – News

September 18, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Whatsapp paid? No, it would probably be worse Here’s what will change in chats

September 18, 2023 Gerald Bax