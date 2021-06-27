Stop Super Stamping and Petty Taxes: What’s Changing With the New Tax Reform

Almost a hundred The taxes that burden the pockets of Italians, were reported in a list prepared by the National Federation of Young Certified Public Accountants and Accounting Experts for Labitalia, the agency dedicated to the work of Adnkronos. Between deadlines and calculations, the IRS has built a real one A maze Which are becoming increasingly difficult to navigate, even for professionals in this sector.

UNGDCEC is not only critical of the large number of taxes, which often leads to inefficient use of Resources Resulting in, but also the lack of rates installed Nationally for many of these. in case if emo e CountriesFor example, each municipality decides independently.

There should be soon Reshape tax Announced by Mario Draghi several times, operators in the sector are counting on the legislator’s foresight to address not only the burden that weighs on families’ budgets every year, but also to simplify bureaucracy and achieve goals simplification Which is much talked about at Palazzo Chigi.

With a lot of taxesInconveniences are created for taxpayers and brokers, Ungdcec warns, with a plethora of formalities, accounts, F24s to arrange, and longer and longer waiting times in coffee shops and private offices.

Tax reform: simplification and adjustment of personal income tax, new rates for the middle class

With regard to tax reform, the work of the government and parliament should be joined, and it seems that all parties are in agreement on simplifying the system and restructuring the personal income tax, particularly in favor of Class Half, the owner of income between me 28 thousand Which 55 a thousand euro.

The current model remains ambiguous, and it is not clear whether regional and municipal taxes will undergo the changes, as accountants hope.

Tax reform: by super-stamping and small taxes on graduation, entertainment, and utilities

Instead, the intent to cancel Microtas, which generates a very small portion of revenue, less than 0.01% of the total at the national level and 0.1% At the regional level, it has also been emphasized by the House and Senate Finance Committees.

Among the small withdrawals that are considered permanently canceled is a tax Graduation, tax on entertainment For clubs and lanes, the super seal For more powerful devices, the license fee for Profession, additional fee Services and more Countries.

It seems that Parliament will to establish a the new swear between taxpayers and tax authorities, which encourages citizens to willingly pay lower taxes. However, there are still many nodes, including flat rate chart and the flat tax to VAT numbers As mentioned earlier, the future ofIrpf.