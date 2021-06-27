From graduation fees to fees on the water, small taxes towards cancellation

Every time we come back to talk about tax reform, the alternate legislator puts tax pruning again at the center of the program. It is not only intended to reduce the tax burden, which is now stable above 40% for decades (in 2021, albeit down one percentage point, it was 42.1% of GDP), but also understood as a real elimination of taxes, fees, excise duties or fees Additional or various taxes which are minor. The last attempt dates back to January 1, 2015 when matches, both those for sale and those sold as gifts, were liberated from what the Italian tax system defines as “manufacturing tax”.

Micro-tax partial weight

Despite the farewell to the tax on a commodity that has become a rare commodity even among smokers themselves, the number of taxes in Italy still includes more than 100 items. Now the legislator will try again and in the draft tax reform document that will be entrusted on June 30 to the Draghi government, in the paragraph devoted to simplifying and certainty of the rules, and has also included “the abolition of secondary taxes”. The least, according to Chambers’ references, is the abolition of “small levies (taxes, fees and rights) from the state and territorial sectors, introduced over time”.

According to data gathered in the long cycle of hearings by the House and Senate Finance Committees, these are taxes that complicate the tax system and at the same time, instead of generating real revenue for the state coffers, I end up with. High management costs in terms of evaluation and collection. Revenues taken one by one, never exceed 0.1% of the total revenue from state revenue and not more than 0.1% for combinations from regions and municipalities.

Parliament proposal

Partial tax deforestation should begin, according to the signals of deputies and senators, from withdrawals that do not significantly affect revenues while ensuring the stability of revenues, in the event that abolished taxes are the responsibility of local authorities. In the proposal, the two committees put forward some ideas by compiling the first list of taxes, stamps and duties that can be eliminated from the tax system. First on the list is the Superboll applied to cars with a large displacement. A new attempt at suppression, which was already on the list of taxes to be repealed in 2015, could relate to the graduation fee.

There will also be taxes on public education and a tax on entertainment. Or the alarming increase in the waste tax or the regional tax to qualify to practice the profession. But the list also goes on with excise duties, surcharges and regional fees. They range from additional regional fees on fees for public water users to license fees on production fees, from a tax on flights for air taxi passengers and private jets to a tax on sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions. Last on the committee’s list is the regional tax on noise emissions from civil aircraft.