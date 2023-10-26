STM account numbers for the third quarter of 2023

The leaders of the Italian-French group also presented some financial estimates for the current quarter and for the entire year 2023.

STM Announced the financial results for the third quarter of 2023, which is the period closed by Increase in revenueBetter results than management estimates.

STM Accounts Q3 2023 – Revenues and margins up

STM ended Q3 2023 with Revenues For US$ 4.43 billion, an increase of 2.5% compared to the US$ 4.32 billion achieved in the same period of the previous year, driven by higher net sales in the Automotive Division and the Separate Group. On a sequential basis (i.e. compared to the period from April to June 2023), turnover increased by 2.4%. STM management estimated quarterly revenue at approximately 4.38 billion euros.

there gross profit margin It reached 47.6%, a value compared to 47.6% in the third quarter of 2022 and 49% in the second quarter of the year, where the better product mix was compensated by higher production costs and increased costs resulting from underutilization of production capacity. STM leaders estimated a margin of about 47.5%.

STM ended Q3 2023 with net income $1.09 billion, compared to $1.1 billion recorded in the same period last year (-0.8%).

STM Accounts for Q3 2023 – Net financial position remains positive

At the end of September 2023 Net financial position The company has a positive value of $2.46 billion, compared to $1.8 billion at the beginning of the year; On the same date, STM can count on liquidity of $5.05 billion. Also at the end of September, net assets reached $14.57 billion.

In the third quarter of 2023, the company’s operating activities achieved cash flows worth $1.88 billion, while investments amounted to $1.15 billion.

STM Calculations: Q4 2023 Estimates

For the current quarter STM’s senior management expects a turnover of 4.3 billion euros, That is, a decrease of 3% on an annual basis compared to the previous quarter.

Margin should be around 46%.

STM has determined that these forecasts are based on an assumed effective EUR/USD exchange rate of approximately 1.08 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and include the impact of existing hedging contracts.

STM calculations are estimates for 2023

For the entire year 2023 STM leaders expect net revenue to reach $17.3 billionA growth rate of 7.3% compared to the previous year.

there Marginal It should stand at 48.1%.

Again for the current fiscal year, STM plans to invest approximately $4 billion in capital expenditures.



