Stellar Blade, the demo was so well liked that the developers were intimidated

the experimental to Star blade And I loved it so much that the developers were intimidated: In thanking users for trying out the beta version of the game, the Shift Up team said to take it easy.
In fact, it looks like people have already signed up More than fifty hours With the Stellar Blade demo, this deep excitement ended up scaring away the authors, who now felt the weight of expectations.
The full version of Stellar Blade will be available starting April 26 Exclusively on PS5: By then we will know if the Shift Up action is able to satisfy the needs of the many players who have tried it so far.
Highly anticipated game
Among the most anticipated games of April can be confirmed is Stellar Blade Another Korean team's talent After Round8 Studio, the authors of Lies of P, thus increasing the range of possibilities available to Sony for its catalog.
In this case there has been a lot of talk about the design of the protagonist, which is undoubtedly sensual, but which seems to lie behind this trap A product of depth and qualityWhich could be a big surprise in 2024.
