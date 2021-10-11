Stellantis, Maserati pass on to Mirafiori. Confirmed launch of new models

The announcement comes during the meeting organized in Mise with the government and trade unions: Stellantis is reorganizing the production center in Turin, the assembly of Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte will be moved from Grugliasco to Mirafiori and work will remain at the site near Turin. Chassis, until 2024. The hypothesis appeared before the summer, then came the official decision, which arose from two types of reasons: on the one hand the push for cost-savings introduced by Carlos Tavares, and on the other hand the volumes of Maserati insatiable Grugliasco position.

However, the group confirms planned launches for 2022 in Pomigliano (Alfa Tonali) and Cassino (Maserati Grecali), as well as investment in the Giga plant in Termoli, despite the microchip crisis. The company was to announce it during the schedule at Mise, according to union sources.

The new all-electric Maserati platform in the Mirafiori will be called the Fulgur. The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Deputy Minister Gilberto Piccito Fratin and the Head of the Labor Department Andrea Orlando, as for the Stellants there instead of David Mili, the liaison for the whole of Europe, with representatives of the metalworkers of the Confederate unions.

Thus, the Mirafiori, where the group has invested two billion euros in recent years, and where Stellantis produces the all-electric Fiat 500s, has become the reference point for the Maserati group awaiting the launch of the electric versions of the Gran Cabrio and Gran Turismo. More than 54,000 cars have been produced in Turin since the beginning of the year, 78% of which are 500 PEV, the flagship model of the group’s electrification strategy.

The decision on Grugliasco follows the announcement of a reorganization of Melfi, the first plant to be designated one of the group’s new production platforms for electric and hybrid models, and the decision to build in Termoli, which is currently focused on producing heat-sink engines, the giant plant to be installed in Italy.