SpaceX has released the first historic photos of Starship in space – check them out

For the first time in history we have live, high-definition images of a spacecraft as it dives into the atmosphere: this is the SpaceX Starship in space

SpaceX has released stunning images of its Starship spacecraft. One should be moved by this beauty and progress. We're still in awe of the third Starship test launch, and these images will undoubtedly go down in history: we can't wait to see the fourth launch! Below are the photos that were posted:

Stunning photos of the launch

If there's one thing he stands for An indelible mark Who is this ExamThe stunning nature of the images presented in… Directly to X. I open a little parenthesis to say that, in his second word Important testthe social heir to Twitter It showed that investments Elon Musk Money has been well spent on this tool. more than Three million contacts On the platform, which continuously displays high-quality images without interruption. to T0 Synchronous ignition 33 raptor engine Leave a few milliseconds of the compound higher than 90 metres It consists of the first stage so heavy And from Starship SpaceX motionless on the launch pad. Those of us who were watching the live stream particularly appreciated the powerful roar and stunning images that, in some shots, reminded us of gunfire. Saturn-V.

Moment launch

History has been written

to For the first time in history photo Live and high definition The experience of the spacecraft diving into the atmosphere was beyond imagination. Thanks to constant contact with Starlink satellite network From SpaceX we not only got stunning high-resolution live images throughout the flight, but thanks to the special design of the satellite transmission system on board, StarshipAs we mentioned, for the first time in history it has become possible to exploit an amount of space calm In ionizing gas turbinesa bit like l Eye of the stormMove to Starlink Not only telemetry data, but also images of the inferno that covered its surface Starship While crossing the upper layers of the atmosphere. This vision, if we think about the technology behind it, makes everything else become so Suddenly very old.

Article in collaboration with Roberto Paradiso