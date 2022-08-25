August 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Space, NASA has reconstructed the deep song of the black hole - the sound

Space, NASA has reconstructed the deep song of the black hole – the sound

Karen Hines August 25, 2022 1 min read

In recent days a Twitter profile NASA exoplanets The “noise” emitted by the black hole is involved in the center of the galaxy cluster Perseus (Abell 426). This account is run by the US space agency team responsible for finding new planets outside our solar system. there NASA he knew her black hole remix He explained: “The misunderstanding in that in space There is no sound at all due to the fact that most of the filesUniverse It is empty, and there is no way to allow sound waves to propagate. But the galaxy cluster It is made up of many Gas We picked up a sound. we’ve got Amplify it and mix it with other data to play a sound Black holeThe sound, which was first released last May, is the result of a discovery made in 2003. After More than 53 hours of monitoringNASA researchers realized that pressure waves emitted from the supermassive black hole located in the center of Abell 426, which led to the occurrence of ripples in the gas, which through the technology of “sonicationAnd by increasing the notes of tens and tens of octaves, they can be translated into human audible sounds.

Continue reading on Open

Read also:

See also  Hubble reveals fascinating similarities between 25 exoplanets scattered across the universe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Padova, West Nile cases more than Covid in intensive care

August 24, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Here’s what to eat in August for energy

August 24, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

University of Bonn, unprecedented alarm! Antarctica is melting fast, it has never been like this before »ILMETEO.it

August 24, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

The “American” who will help the Pomigliano factory

August 25, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Tomorrow’s Tower August 26, 2022 – Blackbeard

August 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Space, NASA has reconstructed the deep song of the black hole – the sound

August 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Rangers and Copenhagen advance to the group stage

August 25, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt