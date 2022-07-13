Sileri: “vaccinate immediately, no restrictions in the fall” – Health

“It is a mistake to wait for an updated vaccine. Today, vaccines, although created on the original virus, work very well against the acute form of the disease, even against the Omicron variant and its sub-variants. So we must strive to achieve this: avoid intensive treatment and hospitalization.” So said Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Celeri to Microphones Radio Capital on 4 / dose. “I think it’s not necessary under a certain age,” Sileri, who has voiced himself against the use of masks at school, added that next fall “no restrictive measures are foreseen.”

The mask is “most likely used for late teens,” Sileri said, noting that even the most vulnerable populations are in greater safety than in the past: “Today our seniors are vaccinated and they have a reminder: Young people should not cause much harm.” Moreover, for the agent, “there will be fluctuations in the spread of the virus. But it is a situation that cannot be imposed on what it has been in the past two and a half years” in terms of hospitalization. In the long run, coexistence with Covid “means that we will behave with this group of viruses and all variants exactly as we do with other viruses that harm influenza. It will enter the list of viruses that we must be vaccinated against every year, “concluded Sileri.