July 13, 2022

Even the prime minister with flickering, Moise's umbrella in Guardiola - Sports

USA: Reagan aircraft carrier operating in the South China Sea – the world

Samson Paul July 13, 2022

He said the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group conducts security operations in the South China Sea: the US Navy explained that the presence in the disputed waters “demonstrates America’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.” Fred Goldhamer, captain of the USS Ronald Reagan.
This is the first mission of its kind in 2022, the specific memo, which was carried out by an American strike group, and it was announced on the same day that China announced that it had “removed” the missile destroyer Uss Benford, which had illegally entered Chinese territory. Xisha waters (Paracel Islands) “without the approval of the Chinese government”. “The facts once again show that the United States is a ‘real maker of security risks in the South China Sea’ and a ‘destroyer of regional peace and stability,'” Air Force Col. Tian Junli, a spokesman for the Southern Theater Command, noted in a statement, ensuring the readiness of the forces. To protect “national sovereignty, security, peace and stability”.

