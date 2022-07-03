July 3, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Silent Hill, an internal teaser leaked indicating the date of the reveal [aggiornata] - Multiplayer.it

Silent Hill, an internal teaser leaked indicating the date of the reveal [aggiornata] – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax July 3, 2022 1 min read

Brief teaser Featured on Reddit Seems to reveal a file Date subordinate reveal officer the silent HillWhich is supposed to take place on July 12, according to the video. However, there are already many doubts about the authenticity of the infusion.

As you know, there has been talk for some time about the return of Silent Hill, the protagonist of several projects according to the latest rumors and therefore perhaps close to the appropriate presentation. It will really happen July 12?

Given that this type of material is usually shot off the beaten path, using digital zoom and obstacles in the field of view, Quality From the clip is already shown a little too high to be reasonable.

Of course, it’s also true that until now much has been seen that anything is possible, but perhaps the intervention of a knowledgeable leaker Dusk Golem can dispel doubts and confirm whether the joke is in fact Ordinary fake. what do you say?

Modernization
Called out by several users, Dusk Golem voiced himself in the joke, repeating that he’s out of the leak scene and therefore doesn’t know when Silent Hill will be revealed, but said he’s pretty sure this video is fake, as anyone can create it using several Ready-made tools and templates.

See also  Fan has created an iOS app to help keep track of tasks - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Many critics are re-evaluating the game after the last big update – Nerd4.life

July 3, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Ubisoft will shutdown servers for many games starting September 1, 2022, let’s see which ones are – Nerd4.life

July 2, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Increasing domestic tensions around the issue of abortion – Nerd4.life

July 2, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Tourism: found (Airbnb), increased accommodation in regions – Sicily

July 3, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gentlemen, scientists have discovered where and how to find aliens

July 3, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Sinner Alcaraz or Formula 1 in Silverstone? With Split Screen Sky, you can see them together

July 3, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Silent Hill, an internal teaser leaked indicating the date of the reveal [aggiornata] – Multiplayer.it

July 3, 2022 Gerald Bax