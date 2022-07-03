Modern Warfare 2 and 2024 appear in a huge leak – Nerd4.life

call of duty modern warfare 2 And what seems to be Call of Duty for 2024 Posted by Treyarch huge leak Which led to a series of images and information being leaked online, reported by data manufacturers group RealityUK.

The leak stemmed from the alpha version of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which apparently contains files and images that come from the two main chapters in question. Some of the map images can be seen in Orange Man’s tweets below, though it’s unclear how long they’ll be active, due to Activision Blizzard’s “top secret” material.

The images refer to several new maps such as the one called “Grand Prix”, which appears to have something to do with the Formula 1 circuit, Oilfield, Museum, Saba, Hydro, Fishtown, Sira, Stealth and others.

Stealth and Village comes from Treyarch’s next Call of Duty game, a game that should appear in 2024 and that is currently in development on the team, which could relate to the Black Ops sub-series.

various others details It also emerged from this leak, which relates to several features of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, in particular:

Weapons – Akilo, kilo53, kilo74, kilo105, mcharlie, mcbravo, M4, scharlie, schotel, falpha, fecho, Aug, STG A3 assault rifles; sniper/shooting rifle type LM-S, SA700, AX-50; SMG Lachmann Sub, alpha57, beta, victor, aviktor, PSDW 50, mpapax, Sakin 9, LMP; Bryson rifle model 800, mike1014, mkviktor, Lockwood 725; LMG RAAL, ahotel, foxtrot, Bruen MK9, ngolf7, rkilo, mkilo3, kilo21; X12 pistols, revival pistol, .50 GS, papa220, siwhiskey launchers: mike203, RPG7, PILA, JOKR, Strela-P

Perks: Amped, Engineer, Restock, Ghost, High Alert, Exaggerate Kill, Solid Combat, Chain Kill, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Cold Blooded, Pitcher, Tactical Extra, Focus, Hustle, Tuning

Killstreak: “Peek at the Circle”, Counter Drone, Cluster Strike

Maps: Action_park, agentperf, old, backstab, catedral, climbing, cruce, davos, dogtown, esports gym, exhume, favela, firing range, floating bay, grandprix, killhouse, lighthouse, luxury, mountain town, narcos, oilfield, ridge, Runner, Saba, Salvage, Tokyo, Yellowcastle, Hydro, Museum, Swap Meet, Fishtown, Farm

More information about DMZ mode From Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, due out in the first quarter of 2023. This focuses on another set of maps, namely Fortress, Hydro (apt, storage, diffusion), Quarry (control, office, storage), Resort, Trapper ? , “gas_station”, “uav_tower”, “train”, “sam_site”, includes the use of various vehicles such as RHIB (boat), 1996 SUV (SUV), JLTV (type of truck).