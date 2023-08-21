Seven newborns killed – Corriere.it

English nurseLucy Litby, She was 33 years old He was sentenced to life imprisonmentwithout the possibility of parole, for being killingSeven children He tried to kill six others while working in the maternity ward at the Countess’s Hospital of Chester, western England, between 2015 and 2016.

This was established by the Manchester Crown Court. In reading the sentence live, Judge James Goss spoke “Deliberate, calculated and bad” In Letby’s actions, which had a file “Tremendous impact” on many families.

Lepti did not appear in court, which caused a lot of controversy incl Prime Minister Sunak’s allegations who commented on his absence this way: “When such horrific crimes are committed, it is cowardly not to confront the victims.”

He worked in the intensive care unit for premature babies at the Countess of Chester’s Hospital. The murders occurred between June 2015 and June 2016. Among other things, they injected premature babies with air. Judge James Goss justified the ruling by the “extraordinary gravity” of his crimes: “He will spend the rest of his life in prison. There was premeditation and perversion in his actions,” he insisted, referring to “A calculated, cynical campaign of killing bordering on sadism and without remorse.”.