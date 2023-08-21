August 21, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Seven newborns killed – Corriere.it

Seven newborns killed – Corriere.it

Samson Paul August 21, 2023 1 min read

English nurseLucy Litby, She was 33 years old He was sentenced to life imprisonmentwithout the possibility of parole, for being killingSeven children He tried to kill six others while working in the maternity ward at the Countess’s Hospital of Chester, western England, between 2015 and 2016.

This was established by the Manchester Crown Court. In reading the sentence live, Judge James Goss spoke “Deliberate, calculated and bad” In Letby’s actions, which had a file “Tremendous impact” on many families.

Lepti did not appear in court, which caused a lot of controversy incl Prime Minister Sunak’s allegations who commented on his absence this way: “When such horrific crimes are committed, it is cowardly not to confront the victims.”

He worked in the intensive care unit for premature babies at the Countess of Chester’s Hospital. The murders occurred between June 2015 and June 2016. Among other things, they injected premature babies with air. Judge James Goss justified the ruling by the “extraordinary gravity” of his crimes: “He will spend the rest of his life in prison. There was premeditation and perversion in his actions,” he insisted, referring to “A calculated, cynical campaign of killing bordering on sadism and without remorse.”.

See also  Mosquitoes have an infallible nose, the secret lies in the neurons - Biotech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Belarus, the rural prison in Central Europe where it is illegal to join Corriere.it

August 21, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Round eyes and a transparent head: this is the strangest fish of the depths

August 20, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

In the United States, Magazzino Italian art with distinctive architecture is growing

August 20, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Seven newborns killed – Corriere.it

August 21, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Earthquake in Naples today, in Pozzuoli and its surroundings, a strong shock wakes people at dawn.

August 21, 2023 Noah French
4 min read

«We have already begun, first results soon» – Corriere.it

August 21, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Rocio Munoz Morales is fond of a (magical) place in Italy: it is seen for the upcoming holidays

August 21, 2023 Lorelei Reese