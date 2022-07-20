July 20, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

mascherine infezioni funghi batteri

Science now advises against using masks. Study in Nature: “Fungi and bacteria that multiply on the face form”

Karen Hines July 20, 2022 2 min read

Dietrofront The science on masks: they protect against infection but cause serious side effects due to the formation of fungi and bacteria that multiply on the face.

a A new study was published yesterday in the journal Nature He explains that in the face of the proven benefit of masks to reduce the risk of infection from respiratory viruses, the side effects that frequent and prolonged use cause to people are dangerous due to the formation of fungi and bacteria that form with breathing. The same masks then multiply on the face, causing infections. The study is entitledBacterial and fungal isolation from face masks under the COVID-19 pandemicFocus on hygiene issues due to bacteria and fungi attached to face masks. The international team of researchers identified and quantified bacteria and fungi that are associated with masks, and investigated the hypothesis that microbes formed on masks could be associated with the type of mask and individual method of use.

The study indicates that “Since masks can be a direct source of respiratory, digestive and skin infections, it is essential to maintain high hygiene to prevent bacterial and fungal infections that can also exacerbate COVID-19. Therefore, in this study, after surveying 109 volunteers about the use of masks and their lifestyle, we aimed to identify and identify the bacteria and fungi associated with the masks by culturing the microbes isolated from the masks themselves.”.

The number of bacterial colonies was greater on the anterior side than on the outer side; The number of fungal colonies was less on the anterior side than on the outside. Prolonged use of the mask significantly increased the number of fungal colonies but not the number of bacterial colonies“.

See also  Astrazeneca, the position of the leader: This is how cyclists set the system

The study concludes with a recommendation:We suggest that immunocompromised and weak people should avoid frequent use of masks to prevent microbial infection“.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

ASI | Italian space agency

July 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Weather: Hot and harsh sunrise

July 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Live on the limit, Mike is still alive? The latest on his health

July 19, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Driver’s license, everything changes soon: watch out for the new rule

July 20, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Try Try Sa Sa: On Prime Video, with Frank Matano

July 20, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Science now advises against using masks. Study in Nature: “Fungi and bacteria that multiply on the face form”

July 20, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Juventus and Bremer are waiting in Turin for medical checks – sports – football

July 20, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt