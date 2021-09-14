Salary September 2021: On NoiPA “Additional Skills Question” for State Examinations, Office of Coordinator, Secretary. How much is up to him

Salary in September 2021: Teachers and ATA staff who did not receive the Additional Skills compensation in August can find the relative compensation already entered on the profile and the voucher will be available soon. Approved on September 23.

At NoiPA, some teachers and ATAs offered a set amount A question of additional skills. This is the payment related to all those tasks that were performed in the academic year 2020/21 and paid from the school fund, or the wages of state examinations.

Payment voucher issuance of additional fees

It is the payment of tasks completed in the school year. 2020/21 (eg coordinator and secretary in class boards) and paid from the school fund (payment must be made by August 31 of each academic year but some schools still have to pay).

What activities are paid with FIS

The activities that can be paid from the fund of the educational institution are those related to various needs:

• preaching;

• Regulatory.

• research;

• Assess,

And to staff areas within the school also with a fixed wage, which will be determined at the negotiation stage.

For teachers:

• Fees for additional hours of teaching, recovery and reinforcement.

• Reward for school principal’s collaborators based on art. 25 of Legislative Decree 165/2001;

• Remuneration for any other activity approved by the school board in the context of the PTOF.

For ATA employees:

• Replacement of DSGA.

• DSGA Administration Allowance.

• Intensification due to increased workload and minor maintenance;

• Remuneration for any other activity approved by the school board in the context of the PTOF.

Salary: Pay alternate hours, coordinator and secretary, useful jobs. The difference between the Ministry of Finance and the FIS

How much is it worth?

The amount is specified in the school contract. For example, it was decided that a 10 or 20 hour wage would be due for the position of coordinator. and 5-7 or 15 for the secretary.

What is the value of the role of coordinator and secretary in your school? If you want you can write to [email protected]We will make a summary of the applicable salaries. You can also tell us if, in your opinion, the salary is adequate in relation to the commitment required.

state exams

The amount can also refer to the fee for participating in state examinations. In this case the schedule to follow is this.