Rumors of a very serious injury

Very bad injury for Sofia Gogia. In fact, the hero from Bergamo, according to the first rumors, received Fracture of the tibia and fibula During a giant slalom training session held on the Casola di Pontedilegno track, in the Brescia region: the Italian entered with her right leg into the door that turned to the right. According to FISI, the Federal Medical Committee has not yet expressed its opinion on diagnosing the infection, and tests will be conducted within the next few hours.

If the seriousness of the injury is confirmed Goggia will almost certainly have to say goodbye to the dream of winning the Downhill World Cup for the fifth time in his career: Currently, the 1992 class leads the standings with 350 points, followed by Austria's Stephanie Wiener with 261 and Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami with 209. However, there are still 4 races remaining until the end of the season.

At this point, we are waiting for official press releases from the Federation and further news, but the first launches have been confirmed by the agency and For Sofia Goggia, the season and the dream of winning the new Downhill Cup ended suddenly and in the worst way.