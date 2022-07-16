“Tsunoda is growing, it needs time”

Rome Helmut Marko’s words immediately caused a sensation, revealing at the press conference before the Austrian Grand Prix how Yuki Tsunoda began working with a psychiatrist. A wise choice for the boy’s sake, but perhaps it would have been better not to bring it up to the public. Then the man tried to fix it in an interview with red noticeSpending the sweet words of the Japanese language (“We strongly believe in him. He’s a very funny guy when he’s not under pressure‘) But now the dice were rolled. Who took over the defense of Tsunoda was Franz Tost, the AlphaTauri team manager, who interfered at the end of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Toast words

“Kids with problems are really good, that’s why I love Yuki. The best people like him over the saints. Yuki needs time and growth and she will work to fix what went wrong at Silverstone – said Tost, who then returned to what happened in the UK – For the team, it was a real nightmare. On a complex track like the English one, we were seventh and eighth, when Yuki was in a hurry trying to get past Pierre, and ended up crashing into him. We talked after the race and I told him he needs more disciplineHowever, Tost does not rule out a future with the 2000 class:He has a good chance of staying at AlphaTauri. Everything will depend on him and his performance“.