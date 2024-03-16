Rolex, the mistake is interesting and could be very expensive: the report comes from the site itself

A fatal mistake committed by Rolex that could cost him a lot, and the report comes directly from the well-known site.

Even giants can stumble, and it looks like the famous watchmaker has done just that A mistake that can be very costly. A disturbing report has come directly from a trusted source, raising questions about the company's reputation and integrity.

The error in question was not insignificant or negligible. It has been described as terrible, terrible and unforgivable. These are not light words, especially when associated with a name like Rolex, known for its precision and attention to detail. However, it seems that even cymbals can make mistakes that compromise their essence.

What makes this situation even more worrying is the fact that the error could have major financial consequences for Rolex. The potential cost of this mistake is enormous and can lead to repercussions.

the The report comes from a recognized site in the sector, Which gives additional weight to the accusations against Rolex. The company, which has always prided itself on its high standards of quality and reliability, now finds itself at the center of a media storm that could call its credibility into question.

Every Rolex watch tells a unique story

If in the 1980s the focus was on absolute perfection, today idiosyncrasies and even imperfections give things a distinct value. Celebrities like Winnie Harlow Made their uniqueness famous, while smiling Georgia May JaggerWith the gap between his teeth, he became a recognizable symbol.

It is precisely this anomaly that defines Rolex's new desirable target. the site WatchFinder.com Pictures of A Oyster Perpetual Air King 116900 with Certain details make it unique…

A flaw that turns into a virtue

The error? The number 9 is repeated instead of the number 3 on the dial. How this could happen remains a mystery. In the past, human error was more common, but with modern Rolex watch manufacturing, accuracy is almost guaranteed. but, It is precisely this small flaw that makes the watch an exceptional piece, which would potentially be of great value if sold at auction. Paul Boutros, a watch expert at Phillips Auctions, points out that dials containing similar errors are rare, and it is precisely their evidence that makes them so sought after by collectors.

Potential buyers may include artist Wes Lange, who expressed his love for the Rolex Air King in GQ magazine, praising its bold logo, green second hand and gold 3-6-9 numbers in white as a fun, “silly” detail.