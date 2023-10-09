October 9, 2023

PS Plus Extra and Premium: October 2023, PS4 and PS5 games to be announced soon

October 9, 2023

We’re back in PS Plus news territory, particularly regarding the upper tiers of Sony’s subscription service: in all likelihood, PlayStation will announce the new tiers games Which will be available via PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium on PS4 and PS5 for a month October 2023 this week.

If everything goes according to established standards, the announcement date will be Wednesday, October 11, 2023, approximately approximately 5:30 pm Italian time. Therefore, the announcement of PS Plus Extra and Premium games should arrive this afternoon, provided that there are no possible changes in the company’s plans.

As always, your PS4 and PS5 games should become PS Plus Extra and Premium available the following Tuesday, or in this case October 17, 2023, thus livening up the middle of the month for all subscribers in the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus.

16 games will leave the catalog in October

The Quarry is among the games leaving the catalog in October

In the meantime, we remind you that the titles have already been determined They will leave the catalog In the month of October, there are 16 games that we mention below, and we advise you to dedicate yourself to them if you are interested, before removing them:

  • The Quarry – PS5 and PS4
  • Far Cry 5 – PlayStation 4
  • Medium – PS5
  • Inside – PlayStation 4
  • Limbo – PlayStation 4
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered – PlayStation 4
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered – PlayStation 4
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered – PlayStation 4
  • Far Cry 4 – PlayStation 4
  • The Crew – PlayStation 4
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – PlayStation 4
  • Cloud and Ship 2 – PlayStation 4
  • Astbred – PS4
  • Turkel – PlayStation 4
  • Gal*Gunvolt: Burst – PlayStation 4
  • Goosebumps – The Game – PlayStation 4
See also  P lies, anteprima - Multiplayer.it

We also remind you that the PlayStation Plus Essential games for October 2023 have been available since last week: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West.

