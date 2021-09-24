Covid, The Origin of the Virus: In Genetic Manipulation Theory and Laboratory Escape. The authors: “China Knew”

Three days ago, The Lancet It hosted letters from sixteen scholars calling for an open and transparent scientific debate on the origins SARS 2. According to these researchers, it is still not clear where the coronavirus, which has killed more than 4.5 million people so far, came from. There are those who instead believe that the coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic has escaped from a laboratoryWuhan Institute of Virology where it was manipulated using Gaining a Job, Overo Genetic modifications that allow the acquisition of abilities that the worker does not or cannot possess.
Paul Bernard, freelance journalist, in collaboration with the American scientist Stephen Quay (USA, Stanford University and Harvard Massachusetts General Hospital) E Angus Dalglish (UK, St Georgès University in London) believes Sars Cov 2 has “abnormal aggressive and highly pathogenic properties obtained through in vitro genetic manipulation techniques, which is why it infects and kills as easily as we have come to know”. Skills that were known to China.
The book, published by Chiarelettere, as of September 23 in all Italian bookstores, and as of September 30 in British stores, is based on “research and The reconstruction is delicate and disturbing“, confirms a note from the publishing house, revealing” for the first time to the public that the deadly biological secrets of the “SARS-CoV-2” virus were already known to the Chinese authorities and virologists in Wuhan from the first cases. From the limited infection of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. If, according to the authors’ theory, these facts had been revealed immediately, it would have been possible to take much more stringent measures, and it would have been possible to save countless human lives. ” The scientific community in general at first strongly supported the absolute natural nature of the virus, and then Also at the request for investigation by the Biden administration to the secret services, a request for discussion sparked the lack of identification of the intermediate host and the unprecedented presence (not according to some Chinese scientists) of Furin cleavage sites, which are defined in the book as “scissors” to cut the spike protein that infects cells afterwards.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
To maintain ilfattoquotidiano.it It means two things: to allow us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also being an active part of the community and being an individual to continue the battles we believe in together with ideas, testimonies and sharing. Your contribution is essential.
support now
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Previous article
La Vita In Derita, the father of the Bianchi brothers attacks the TV crew: “Free the dogs.” then strikes
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
Bad weather and devastating rains in Spain: flooded sites in the provinces of Huelva and Badajoz
Canary, lava in VULCANO VIEJA SWALLOWS HOUSES. Great video »ILMETEO.it
Strong earthquake in Australia near Melbourne, 5.9 magnitude earthquake is a rare event. Video «3B Meteo