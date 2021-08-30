Over the weekend, there is important news for September 4th and Sunday 5th. Latest Updates » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Weekend, there is important news for Saturday 4th and 5th Sunday of September. Latest updates

Weekend weather forecastSummer, at least from a meteorological point of view, is about to end: in fact, from September 1, autumn will begin, which promises to be full of surprises. According to the latest updates to our official app, some are already expected big news pre-existing Next weekendThe first weekend of September. And There will be great risks for a part of our country.

In this regard, it is necessary to analyze in detail, while still missing a few days, Forecasting for every Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th September.

By looking at the European chessboard we can see how Already from Friday 3 On the western central Mediterranean basin a malicious cyclone vortex. Well, this lower pressure will tend to move towards the east, giving way to a somewhat unstable phase, especially during a day Saturday 4 In particular, Al Central South and on the two main islandsareas in which they will be possible severe thunderstorms, also locally in real form storms. Not only that: especially between the afternoon and evening, some thunderstorm phenomenon, perhaps more isolated, can affect the Alps.

In the rest of the country we will have more sunny areas and also more than pleasant temperatures.

Sunday 5 However, the vortex will very quickly move away from Italy and the consequences High pressure recovery It will be able to provide greater air stability over a large part of our country. Thus space returns to the Sun, with thermal values ​​up to 30°C especially in the Tyrrhenian sectors and the two main islandsIn short, the green light for anyone who wants to organize a trip to the sea or the mountains to enjoy the last remaining good weather before the arrival of the severe autumn turmoil.

A chance of thunderstorms in the center of the south on Saturday, September 4