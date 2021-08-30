August 30, 2021

Back to class, physical education: No mask outdoors. In the gym in the yellow and orange areas, individual activities are best. Indications

Karen Hines August 30, 2021

Back to class is approaching. Starting from September 1, catch-up courses will start, then starting from September 6, in different regions, lessons will start gradually. The 2021 school plan related to the resumption of educational activities next September also includes a specific chapter for physical education. This is what he expects.

Specifies the text in relation to physical education / kinesiology educational activities e Sports and outdoors, is CTS It does not provide for the use of protective equipment for students in the white zone, with the exception of a personal distance of at least two meters. In order for the same activities to be carried out indoors, adequate ventilation of the premises is required.

To do motorsports activities in school gymsThe committee distinguishes according to the color of the geographical areas.

Specifically in the white areas, team activities are possible but, especially indoors, individual activities should be distinct. In the yellow and orange zone, it is recommended to carry out only individual activities.

Precautions have already been provided for s. 2020-2021, also states Restrict the use of school premises exclusively for educational activities.

So also this year, in the case of agreements with the local authorities that own the gyms that stipulate their use by third parties, the CTS considers these agreements to be considered only in the white area, and to implement the same, it must ensure proper cleaning and sanitization after each use.

On the other hand, in the case of unfavorable epidemiological situations (such as the orange area), educational institutions and local authorities that own real estate will evaluate the opportunity to suspend the activities of external subjects, at least until the return to the white area of ​​the reference area.

