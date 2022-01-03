Once you walk out the door and come back through the window, the RAI license fee will still be on the bill but let’s see who has to pay it

January 4, 2022

Karen Hines January 4, 2022 2 min read

In the summer, the possibility of complete and permanent revocation of the RAI license from invoice of light. The Prime Minister’s promise indicates that the reform could be done through the Annual Competition Act 2021. Therefore, the fee could have been freed from the bill as early as January 2022. However, after the November and December hiatus, this will revert to presenting itself. Bad tax, always deferred within 10 months.

Then, in January, €90 from RAI ترخيص LicenseDivided into the installments indicated on the electricity bill. This means, for the time being at least, that the Prime Minister will not live up to his commitment recovery plan with the European Union. This, despite the fact that the project was present in the implementation annex of the European Council, on the approval of the PNRR. In the end, after you leave the door and go back through the window, the RAI license fee will still be on the bill but let’s see who has to pay it. Let’s go into the details.

A huge disappointment for taxpayers that the RAI fee will fall back on the January bill burden for 10 months. All this, regularly, as if nothing had happened. But as before, there are exemptions, the same as before, namely the following.

The first concerns those who do not have a TV in any of the homes where the electricity user works. The latter must not be owned by him or a member of the registry family. This circumstance constitutes the subject of a self-declaration, to be executed on a specific form which can be downloaded from the website of the Revenue Agency. Another case of exemption concerns citizens who have reached the age of 75. They must have their own annual income and that of their spouses, not exceeding a total of 8000 euros. Moreover, they should not live with other people who have their own income.

When is the time to release?

We come to how to get the exemption. First of all, it is valid throughout the year, provided that the seventy-fifth birthday is completed by January 31 of the same year. On the other hand, if it happens between February 1 and July 31, the feature is only available for the second semester. Finally, there are other exceptions for certain categories of people. They are foreign diplomats and military who are entitled to it under international agreements.

Who has to pay the Rai license fee in the context of the relationship between persons associated with a civil union?

