Fascini, Vigliolo: “We reschedule reservations with regions” | In Campania, AstraZeneca and Johnson are banned for under-60s

Karen Hines June 15, 2021 1 min read

Delta variant, 81 cases detected in Lombardy: decreased in June. The day also begins with weddings, conferences and theme parks

  • June 15

    19:55

    Mayor of Codogno: Zero Positives Today

  • June 15

    19:25

    US exceeds 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

  • June 15

    19:19

    Campania will resume vaccinations

  • June 15

    19:17

    Covid, the United States and Israel towards normal life

  • June 15

    17:39

    Federfarma asked the ministry for clarification on Johnson & Johnson

  • June 15

    17:25

    In Italy 1,255 new cases with 212,112 swabs and 63 more deaths

  • June 15

    16:42

    Son: New mRNA doses? The plan is sustainable

  • June 15

    16:30

    Jr.: “Plan review? Balanced doses in 11 areas”

  • June 15

    15:52

    USA and New York reach herd immunity with 77% of vaccinated people

  • June 15

    15:48

    USA, California Opens Its Doors Again: It Was The First State To Close

