Fascini, Vigliolo: “We reschedule reservations with regions” | In Campania, AstraZeneca and Johnson are banned for under-60s

Delta variant, 81 cases detected in Lombardy: decreased in June. The day also begins with weddings, conferences and theme parks
-
June 15
19:55
Mayor of Codogno: Zero Positives Today
-
June 15
19:25
US exceeds 100,000 deaths from COVID-19
-
June 15
19:19
Campania will resume vaccinations
-
June 15
19:17
Covid, the United States and Israel towards normal life
-
June 15
17:39
Federfarma asked the ministry for clarification on Johnson & Johnson
-
June 15
17:25
In Italy 1,255 new cases with 212,112 swabs and 63 more deaths
-
June 15
16:42
Son: New mRNA doses? The plan is sustainable
-
June 15
16:30
Jr.: “Plan review? Balanced doses in 11 areas”
-
June 15
15:52
USA and New York reach herd immunity with 77% of vaccinated people
-
June 15
15:48
USA, California Opens Its Doors Again: It Was The First State To Close
