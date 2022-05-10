May 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Now they film the car like this. Who can get away with it - Libero Quotidiano

Now they film the car like this. Who can get away with it – Libero Quotidiano

Samson Paul May 10, 2022 2 min read

to me Executive Decree (DD) 170/2022 The Ministry of Infrastructure (Mims) has announced that anyone will illegally enter the LTZ may be fined Through an automatic camera that focuses only on the front of the vehicle. to me sun 24 hours The latest detection variant adopted by Mims is Tech Ztl7 Movyon (formerly Autostrade Tech, a subsidiary of Autostrade per l’Italia). If so, they will be disqualified bikes And Motorcycles, which will get away with it because they only have a rear license plate. However, the anomaly is that the US Department of Defense will also mention these vehicles among the possible sanctions. The text stipulates restrictions on the use of the device in Forward mode. In this case, in theory, if useful tires appeared for tracking who is driving the car or the car itself, it would be possible to use the same camera placed at the entrance to the LTZ, even for those leaving it. Everything turned out though somewhat unstable. Another doubt raised by DD’s ad isNo prescriptions On the blackness of car drivers. On the contrary, a specific item, in agreement with the privacy guarantor. What he thinks Tech Ztl7 will be used in his country traditional mode. So what is the reason to install the front end version? Could it be the fact that it registers in some local administration when the contract is awarded? Doubt remains.

See also  Ukraine, media Kyiv: Russia already has plans to invade Moldova - the last hour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“Prototypes and Museum Pieces” – Time

May 10, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Von der Leyen and Macron open to amending EU treaties: ‘unanimity in key sectors no longer makes sense’

May 9, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

John Lee was elected leader of Hong Kong, the only candidate – the world

May 9, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

System update 4.89 and 3.74 are available, here are the changes – Nerd4.life

May 10, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Now they film the car like this. Who can get away with it – Libero Quotidiano

May 10, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Ukraine: Ambassadors of 27 EU countries to the United States for the first time together – North America

May 10, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Partial conversion, Superbonus simpler: How it works

May 10, 2022 Karen Hines