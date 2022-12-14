Night waking: Pay attention to the serious message your body is sending

It probably happened to you at least once that you wake up at night. Pay attention to the message your body is sending you

When we sleep, our brain does not stop working at all, quite the opposite. This amazing and mysterious organ is essential to our emotions, sensations, fears, etc., as well as playing an essential role in our comfort. Oftentimes, in fact, sleep is a very important opportunity to recharge our body’s batteries and recover from the daily fatigue.

However, it may happen that this wonderful member plays tricks on us, causing us to experience a Daydream Which can sometimes turn into a nightmare. It has definitely happened to you, at least once in your life night awakening While in the middle of a deep sleep. But what to do and is there any sense? This is why you need to pay attention to the serious message your body is sending.

nocturnal awakenings Here’s what your body means

We often take them for granted and don’t pay much attention to them, also because most of the time they happen when we are very tired and thinking about what happened to us is really very difficult. However, i night awakening They really can send signals worrying For our health and never underestimate it.

There are people who do that He woke up Constantly during sleep at night, a problem that may in the long run lead to disturbing phenomena such as insomnia, for example. It is the pathology that leads a person to sleep in some way difficulty And when he succeeds, he fails to maintain sleep. These are very important diseases that should not be underestimated, because they can hide the gods Messages that our bodies send directly.

Had to investigate this disease one Chinese study Where some associations related to sleep disturbance have been discovered. In fact, it has been investigated why a person wakes up during the night, without being able to maintain a constant and continuous sleep. According to the researchers, the main factors are Stress And the anxiety. Everyday life often causes us constant worries and thoughts, to the point of making it difficult to sleep.

Body messages in the nocturnal awakening

If our bodies are under significant levels of stress, we will have more difficulty sleeping. However, the Chinese researchers wanted to broaden the research horizons, focusing on the fact that the “hypothesis”duty LargerHe wants to motivate the person to improve his life. This would encourage the subject to Don’t give in to obstacles: It is useful for scholars to start the prayer by breathing very slowly. This way sleep should come back.

However, this may not always be the solution Sciences, there is more. Constant waking up at night can, in fact, lead to problems nature respiratory. So if you can’t sleep, it’s very helpful to ask your doctor for one visiting To investigate possible apnea syndromes, paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea and to initiate breathing exercises.