New Vegas and other free games available for November 2022 – Nerd4.life

I’m available free games From November 2022 For subscribers of Amazon Prime Gaming, including Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, considered by many to be one of the best games in the Fallout series, as well as one of the most important role-playing PC games of all time. Let’s read the full list:

As I read, in addition to the title of Obsidian Entertainment, there is at least one more classic Definitely Worth Playing: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. This is a point and click adventure from Lucasarts from Climax, directed by Ron Gilbert. Despite the years it is still very interesting today, thanks to an exciting story and great puzzles. It will especially appeal to fans of the film from which it was based.

The last day of June is also very interesting, introspective adventure Developed in Italy which can be a big surprise. Also interesting is the presence of WRC 9, an officially licensed racing game with the FIA ​​World Rally Championship that will surely appeal to fans of the discipline.

for to rid Amazon Prime Gaming requires a subscription to Amazon Prime, which costs €49.99 per year. You can find all the details in this is the address. To download the Amazon Games client, you have to go over here.