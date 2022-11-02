Twitch gives three months of PC Game Pass to those who buy or give away two subscriptions – Nerd4.life

Twitch Make a deal with Xbox and this week will give three months from PC gaming arcade Anyone who buys or gives away two Twitch subscriptions. The offer will give access to the entire PC Game Pass catalog, including titles that have just launched or are launching in the coming months, such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, Persona 5 Royal, Pentiment, Vampire Survivors and many more.

there Upgrade functional It will start on November 3 and will run until November 11, 2022. In order to redeem the offer, you must be a new PC Game Pass subscriber. After you buy or gift two subscriptions, a Game Pass icon will appear in your Twitch notifications. So you will have to retrieve it on Xbox site.



Twitch meets PC Game Pass

This offer is certainly great for Twitch users who frequent the site regularly, but it might not be a good deal, considering that Microsoft often gives out a three-month subscription for €1. However, it appears to be part of Microsoft’s effort toward the PC side of its subscription, which is the most likely in terms of growth.

“I think Game Pass will still be between 10 and 15% of our total revenue, and it’s making a profit,” Spencer said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, explaining that PC Game Pass subscribers are growing significantly, while subscriptions to the new console are slowing. . The reason is that all console owners interested in Game Pass already have a subscription, so it’s hard to continue the positive trend in recent years.

“We’re seeing incredible growth on PCs… I’ve seen slow growth on consoles, mainly because at some point you’ve reached out to everyone who wants to subscribe to consoles.”