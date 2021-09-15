September 15, 2021

New trailer and launch period, pre-registrations open - Nerd4.life

New trailer and launch period, pre-registrations open – Nerd4.life

September 15, 2021

Zynga has released a new cinematic trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, a free multiplayer game coming to Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS devices. The new was also revealed for the occasion launch period, set for 2022, details e Pre-registrations are open on the official website.

Unfortunately, the video doesn’t show the gameplay sequences, but it does at least give us a taste of ‘The Arena’, the stage of Vespara where Hunters from all over the galaxy battle it out. introduces the trailer Eight playable characters That will be available at launch including Rieve, who fights with a lightsaber and uses dark powers for strength, and Aran Tal, a Happy Trigger Mandalorian. The Star Wars: Hunters team also includes the robotic Jedi J-3DI, the Jawa wreck Utooni, a Wookie warrior named Grozz, bounty hunter Imara Vex and Slig Shot, who command a combat robot.

As mentioned earlier, the game, which was scheduled to take place later this year, has been confirmed for an indefinite period 2022, with new details coming in the near future. On the other hand, Zynga has opened pre-registrations on the official Star Wars: Hunters website, which you can access to this address. Depending on the number of subscribers, rewards will be unlocked for achievements, the first group will be at 250 thousand subscribers and the last at 1 million, which will be available at the launch of the game.

By the way, today Star Wars Hunters appeared during the presentation of the ninth generation of the iPad.

