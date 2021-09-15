Europa League, Leicester – Napoli: possible squads – sports – football

Naples, September 14, 2021 – the danger has escaped (almost): there is still no official status but Naples, for the first match away from home from European League in home ListerIt should have avoided the risk of having to lay off those players returning from matches played in the red-listed countries under British regulations.

Here is Naples

The reference, in the case of the azure, is a Victor Osimhen NS David Ospina, which, according to applicable laws, must be subject to quarantine before entering United kingdom. Then the tipping point, a decree that would allow players from continental clubs to skip a move that would have effectively reduced their options. Luciano SpallettiHowever, headaches are not lacking. The beautiful victory over Juventus In fact, he left some wastage regarding the dispensary: ​​this time referring to Lorenzo Insigne NS Mario Roywho, however, gnashing her teeth, must recover in time to challenge Lister Or at least be present on the bench. If options are not available for a possible replacement of the captain, the usual chasm in the left lane opens, with Juan Jesus Who could have his chance at this point as a beginner. At the moment, optimism prevails, so much so that the possible formation of Naples It includes both. Starting from defense to protection Ospina there will be Coulibaly NS Rehman, With Manolas Who will enjoy a rest session after last Saturday’s mistake: In outer space Di Lorenzo And maybe actually Mario Roy. The midfield confirms in sight to Zambo Anguissa, ready to pair with Fabian Ruiz: re-entry Zelensky Therefore, it should advance and support Osimene With politano NS Lozano.

Who’s Leicester

Certainly less suspicion, especially on the bureaucratic front Brendan Rodgers, who has no plans to do a lot of math at the training level for what should be the best match in the game group C. There will be between the poles SchmeichelWith the help of the center thief NS Westerguard And on the aisles of chestnut NS Bertrand. The two will be in front of the back Tillmans NS patience, while for the advanced section 4-2-3-1 Shining to blue will be finished before AlbrightonAnd Madison NS Barnes Support for Vardy, the number one menace and symbol of a team that a few years ago was the champion of one of the most memorable sporting feats of all time: an undertaking that also dreamed, in proper proportions, Naples.

