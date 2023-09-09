September 10, 2023

New fragments of Russian drones in Romania: “Unacceptable violation”

Samson Paul September 10, 2023 2 min read

New parts of a Russian drone have likely been found on Romanian territory. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense in Bucharest, and President Klaus Iohannis said it indicated an “unacceptable violation” of Romanian airspace. Iohannis said in a statement that he informed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg of the incident, the second this week, saying that Stoltenberg would reaffirm the alliance’s full solidarity with the nation.

“The Romanian authorities’ identification of new drone fragments on Romanian territory near the border with Ukraine indicates an unacceptable violation of the airspace of Romania, a NATO member state, with real security risks for Romanian citizens in the area,” Iohannis said. He added: “I strongly condemn this incident resulting from the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian Danube ports.”

What is Article 5 of NATO and how does mutual defense work?

The attacks on Ukrainian river ports, just a few hundred meters from the Romanian border, increased the security risks facing NATO, whose members are committed to common defence. Stoltenberg said Russian attacks near the border were “destabilizing” although there was no indication that Russia intended to strike a NATO member state. He added in a message on the X platform, formerly called Twitter, that he welcomed the US decision to deploy F-16 aircraft to increase air control.

The Defense Ministry in Bucharest said Romanian naval forces deployed search teams after local authorities alerted them to the discovery of suspicious fragments of a drone 2.5 kilometers southeast of the village of Blauro, on the other side of the Danube from the Ukrainian port of Izmail. He added in a statement that the army has secured the area and the fragments will be analyzed.

