NASA supports ESA and ESA missions

responsible Bill Nelson and deputy director Pam Melroy subordinate NASA Will travel to Noordwijk, Netherlands on Wednesday 15th June for a board meetingESA – European Space Agency. ESA is one of NASA’s primary partners in science and exploration. Nelson and Milroy will address the heads of delegations of the 22 agencies that make up the European Space Agency, and will support strong and continuing funding for cooperation between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) over the next three to five years, including missions Artemis and the Return of the Martian Specimen and Earth Science.

At the ESA Council, NASA and the European Space Agency will also sign two agreements: a strategic partnership in Earth sciences and a memorandum of understanding between the two agencies on the mission. Moon Pathfinder.

The event will be broadcast on: https://esawebtv.esa.int.

by Marcelo Strano