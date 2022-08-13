What are the mysterious “blue dunes” on Mars, and why do they show us something so important

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has sent us images of the surface of Mars that appear to show surprisingly beautiful blue dunes in Gamboa Crater in the planet’s northern hemisphere.

In fact, this scenario was processed by the probe system into a so-called “pseudo color”, converting distinct wavelengths of light into a gradient that suddenly became very noticeable.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Processing the data in this way highlights the variability in the regions and features of the Martian surface, providing planetary scientists with a truly ingenious tool for understanding the geological and atmospheric processes of the Red Planet.

In particular, they pointed to the Trasverse Eolian Ridges, sandy depressions typical of Mars, the formation of which, in these images, causes us to go back to the way the winds blew when they formed, giving us valuable information about the formation of the planet.

