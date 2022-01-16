NASA: Kepler found Neptune-sized exons in outer space

Astronomers around the world are searching for moons outside the solar system to try to understand how the universe works, as well as to learn more about the role our moon, the Moon, has played in life on Earth.

Laura Creedberg From the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, he recently explained: “If we want to understand how planet formation works, we must understand the moons,” and then add: “Because the moons are beautiful,” as we say, even the eye wants its share. As Hdblog.it remembers, find a file esolune However, it is not at all simple, because, unlike, for example, exoplanets, they do not leave visible traces, as a result of which they are practically imperceptible.

A possible new EXOLUNA discovery: Here’s what we know now

So, if an exoplanet can “easily” be identified when it passes in front of a star, it works differently with an exoluna. For this reason, when it was discovered in 2018 Kepler-1625 b-i, The filter exoluna orbiting an exoplanet Kepler-1625b and which in turn orbits its own sun, the star Kepler-1625, everything had a lot of fanfare and the news was received in a stylized manner by the entire scientific community. While waiting to understand if it’s really exoluna, it’s almost possible that she’s part of this group Kepler-1708 b i, A new discovery, details of which were recently published in Nature Astronomy, which, according to Hdblog.it, “could revolutionize extrasolar astronomy”. Compared to the previous satellite, in fact, this potential new exoluna It has all the properties that need to be defined as such, So the candidate is number one.

This celestial body is located approx 6000 light years from Earth It consists mainly of gas; It is slightly smaller than Neptune and orbits a planet the size of Jupiter. Kepler-1708b-i was discovered by the famous NASA’s Kepler telescope, Transit data analysis of about seventy cold giant exoplanets orbiting their stars. The astronomers began comparing different data, crossing out the unlikely exolunas, and coming up with the aforementioned filter: “It’s a lunar filter that we can’t eliminate,” he said. David Kipping from Columbia University. “He passed every possible test.” However, there is no shortage of skeptics, such as an astronomer Eric Agul From the University of Washington, who raised her nose instead: “It could just be a fluctuation in the data, due to the star or the mechanical noise.” For more certainty We’ll have to wait until 2023, when an exoplanet passes again in front of their star.