NASA is doing its best to fix the Hubble Space Telescope

The iconic Hubble Space Telescope is still inoperative at this time. However, NASA reminds fans that all the scientific instruments and the spacecraft itself are working perfectly. The problem is that the computer responsible for the operations of the spacecraft in the 1980s encountered a serious problem that prevented it from exiting safe mode. NASA continued to diagnose the problem with the payload computer and announced that it had completed another series of tests on June 23 and 24.

The Hubble telescope payload computer has been inactive since June 13, and it was forced by a malfunctioning computer space ship Stop collecting scientific data. Two computers were loaded onto the spacecraft, one serving as a backup. Both are in Science Instrument and Command and Data Handling unit. NASA says its tests on June 23 and 24 included turning on the backup computer for the first time since Hubble was in space.

Unfortunately for NASA, during testing, engineers used different sets of hardware components from both the primary and backup computer, and they all encountered the same error. Any commands that asked Hubble to write or read from memory did not complete correctly. It’s unlikely all of the individual components of a network computer will have a problem, NASA says, and the team is currently investigating other hardware as a possible cause of the problems.

Engineers study the Scientific Command/Data Coordination Unit, another unit of the scientific instrument, data processing, and command unit. The NASA team is also studying the power regulator to see if the voltage supplied to the device is out of range. The researchers believe that if the voltage is out of bounds, it could cause the problems they are monitoring. NASA says the team will continue to evaluate the hardware to determine if something else could be causing the problem next week. The team can recommend switching to the Standby Command Module / Data Science Coordinator to see if this alleviates the issues.