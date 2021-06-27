Record heat in Siberia, global warming is scary

If you search for “Verkhoyansk” on Google, you will immediately be able to gather some basic information about the little-known city. First, it turned out to be a very small settlement. In fact, it has a population of only 1,311 people. Part of Russia which is located specifically in Siberia, below the Arctic Circle, which is 66° 33′ 45.9′ north of the equator.

Thus, the Arctic Circle defines a very “high” area in geographical maps and is assumed to be extremely cold. The discount is enhanced by swiping between Google Images images: mainly snowy landscapes, children covered up to the nose, lots and lots of snow on display. Even a stylized snowflake appears on the flag of a former Cossack settlement.

Unfortunately, it is possible that soon sunglasses, along with a snowflake, will appear on the symbol of the Siberian city. This is not a coincidence, but a dramatic effect Climate change.

Record temperatures in Siberia and below the Arctic Circle: what’s going on

The fiery temperature was detected by the Copernicus Sentinel-3a and Sentinel-3b moons, on June 20, 2021, when it was still on the threshold of summer. Verkhoyansk is the frontier case, but in fact, the Copernican Temperature Monitoring Program reports that the climate across Siberia is getting warmer, due to continuous heat waves and relative surface temperatures of more than 35°C. The record temperature in Verkhoyansk was 48 degrees Celsius.

The Arctic is warming faster than others, and the reason is the climate crisis. According to the scientists, the extremely cold and almost uninhabitable regions were racing in the direction of an entirely different ecological equilibrium, precisely because of rising temperatures.

What is surface temperature and why shouldn’t it be understood “literally”

By the way, it should be noted that the surface temperature does not correspond to the temperature experienced by the inhabitants moving with their feet on the mainland. In fact, it can happen that there is a gap between the surface temperature and the so-called ground-level air temperature. The latter is the standard method of measurement and referred to, for example, by thermometers found on balconies and our smartphone applications.

However, record surface temperatures are still a wake-up call and It indicates that the climate in the Arctic latitudes is no longer the one it was a few years ago.

Speaking of temperatures, That’s why the humidity Exorbitant climatic conditions are already exacerbated by heat. Survival in the field of climate, someone imaginedتخيل A solution for cooler cities Certainly unusual.

Giuseppe Giordano