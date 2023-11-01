NASA has released strange sounds from the solar system

Space is supposed to be silent, but if we could hear them, some objects in the solar system would make very special sounds. here they are.

The vacuum of space is supposed to be silent. There, where atoms are too far apart to allow sound waves to propagate, any scream is drowned out before it begins. But this does not mean that sound cannot be produced. If only we could hear it, some objects in the solar system would make a deafening noise. Others we won’t be able to hear…but we can deflect the plasma waves that ripple around them. Plasma waves are formed when electrons are trapped in magnetic field lines around large objects such as planets and move spirally along them. If we convert the plasma wave frequencies into sound, we can hear their terrifying screams.

Sounds of the solar system

Every body in the solar system has its own sounds. The sun, for example, must roar as its surface moves with constantly rising and falling convection cells larger than the state of Texas. Scientists have calculated that if sound could propagate through space, we could hear the sun as a continuous roar that rings out at 100 decibels in the ear.

The first sounds of space

The first sounds from space were recorded by astronomer Karl Goethe Jansky in 1932. He had built Rotating radio telescope, designed to detect a specific range of radio wave frequencies. When his data began to arrive, there was a constant hiss in the background, which Yansky discovered was not random noise, but rather the heartbeat of the Milky Way itself. When we started sending probes into space with the launch of Sputnik in 1957, we started receiving more data, collected by the instruments on board those probes.

How is sound measured in space?

They are instruments designed to capture invisible forms of light, as well as plasma waves, in sometimes chaotic environments About the planets For the solar system. Radio waves are not sound: they are a form of light through which audio data can be encoded and, when picked up by a receiver, converted back into sound. Cell phones work similarly.

Planetary sounds

Those on land may look like birds or whales. Saturn, with its complex system of moons and rings, sounds like the soundtrack to an unsettling 1950s science fiction movie. Mars doesn’t have a large magnetic field, but we know what its winds look like. Both the InSight lander and the Perseverance rover have recorded the eerie, lonely sounds of the Martian wind, as “dust devils” dance across the planet’s dusty red surface. You can find all the votes on NASA’s website by clicking here here.

References: Science Alert