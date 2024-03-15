Nadia Vettel's body was in a house in Manhattan

For two days Nadia Vettel He did not answer phone calls, so his relatives informed the police New York: The officers stormed his apartment and found dead body from Without a inside Tool box. According to initial rumours, the last people to see the woman were two boys. Investigations are continuing.





A body in a duffle bag in New York

There has been no news of Nadia Vettel, 52, since March 12. That's why his family requested police intervention.

For this reason, NYPD officers were alerted, and went to East 31st Street, in the Cape Bay neighborhood of Manhattan between the Flatiron and the Empire State Building. And he was with them son The woman and the building's doorman.

In New York, a woman was found dead in her apartment. The body of Nadia Vettel (52 years old) was hidden inside a bag inside a wardrobe in her apartment





When police entered the woman's apartment, only hers was inside cane. At first those present thought the house was empty.

According to what was reported by NBC New York, the son was the one who made the horrific discovery: the latter opened a closet not far from the entrance and there he found a bag containing his mother’s body.

Signs of a struggle in Nadia Vettel's house

The Daily Mail wrote that inside Nadia Vettel's apartment, there were traces Urine For the dog, a detail that immediately aroused suspicion among the officers. In fact, the animal was not accompanied on the street for several days.





Moreover, they could have been present at Nadia Vettel's home Signs of struggle.

Suspicions about a couple in the woman's house

Pictures taken by video surveillance systems, according to what was reported by NBC New York, show Nadia Vitel entering her apartment on March 10. On the same day, cameras captured a couple entering the 52-year-old man's home.

The same couple will be immortalized two days later, on March 12, while leaving the woman's home. Moreover, investigators are moving in one direction rent Flat. In fact, the name of the rental owner will not be Nadia Vettel's name, but someone else's name. Maybe the woman sublease Flat.





Again, at the entrance to the building, you will find at least the police Six packages They are delivered with the renter's real name on the label, and are not collected by the recipient. Investigations are continuing.



