September 26, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NADF, 2023 GDP Estimates at 0.8%, Downwardly Revised from Def – News

NADF, 2023 GDP Estimates at 0.8%, Downwardly Revised from Def – News

Karen Hines September 26, 2023 2 min read

GDP in 2023 could grow by 0.8%. According to what we learned from sources close to the file, this is the estimate that the government is preparing to include in NADEF, thus revising downward for the month of April, which indicated growth of 1%.
The 2024 GDP trend, i.e. the starting point for calculating the programmatic GDP estimate, will be about 1% of the 1.4% estimated in Def.

to know more ANSA Aid against high bills, 1.3 billion for families. The amnesty for receipts changes – News – Ansa.it Violations regarding receipts, invoices, or tax receipts can be settled by active repentance. Towards a new cabinet on Wednesday with the examination of Nadif. Light bonus, grows with number of children. Undergraduate scholarship coverage also reaches (ANSA)

Towards extending mortgages under 36

They are supposed to arrive with the next economic measure expected in the Cabinet on Wednesday, Extension decree Regulatory deadlines and tax payments, According to what we learn, the extension to Discounts for purchasing a first home for under 36s and on crypto assets. Another three months, from September 30 to December 31, 2023, will be given to enjoy mortgage relief for young people and an additional month and a half, from September 30 to November 15, to comply with paying tax on cryptocurrencies – activity. These measures were initially included in the first drafts of the draft energy law that was approved yesterday.

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA

See also  Lunch arrives on a quad robot...independently

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Current accounts, movements that should be avoided so as not to fall into the sight of the tax authorities

September 25, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Gigafactory batteries, China even reach Morocco

September 25, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Mortgages, interest rates still rising: There’s something new coming in the fall, be careful if you’re still paying for your home

September 24, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

NADF, 2023 GDP Estimates at 0.8%, Downwardly Revised from Def – News

September 26, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

Pino Encinio and the appearance of “Mercante in Fiera”: “But what a failure, the goal is to double it”

September 26, 2023 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Houston, we have a problem NASA and its Mars project are in great danger

September 26, 2023 Karen Hines
4 min read

Tennis, the story of Federico Senna: “I grew up with Roberta Vinci games. I have high goals”

September 26, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt