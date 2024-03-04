Monster Hunter Wilds is the most anticipated game by Famitsu readers

Monster Hunter Wilds And the The most awaited game By readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsu: The Capcom title revolutionized the ranking, overtaking Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Portal and Unicorn Overlord, which we find in third place.
- [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 445 votes
- [NSW] Paper Mario: Millennium Gate – 422 votes
- [NSW] Unicorn Overlord – 419 votes
- [PS5] Pragmatism – 398 votes
- [PS5] Dragon's Dogma 2 – 392 votes
- [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! – 366 votes
- [NSW] Oshiro – 295 votes
- [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 292 votes
- [PS5] Unicorn Overlord – 228 votes
- [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 223 votes
Monster Hunter Wilds was announced during the recent The Game Awards Take the popular fishing game experience to new levels Naturally, Japanese users are waiting for the game with fear.
Twinkle Unicorn Overlord, Dragon's Dogma 2 Fifth
Looking at the standings, it is impossible not to notice the flash of the Unicorn Overlord, who took the podium after weeks spent a bit on the cunning, while Dragon's Dogma 2 is only fifth place.
As the Capcom game as well as Princess Peach: Showtime! They will debut in stores in a few days, and this is a rather unusual placement: we will see how sales go.
